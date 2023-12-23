Duo back in contention: Leeds United team news and predicted XI to face Ipswich Town

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw at Elland Road last time out against Coventry City.

Leeds United couldn’t have asked for a much harder test as they face an Ipswich Town side 10 points ahead of them in the Championship table.

The last six games between the two have seen 22 goals scored including seven in a 4-3 Leeds United victory at Portman Road earlier this season.

Victory for Leeds will see them close the gap in the Championship to seven points between themselves and the Tractor Boys. An Ipswich win could see them go level on points with table-toppers Leicester City, further extending the gap to the Whites and the chasing pack.

Leeds United team news

Speaking ahead of the game to the assembled media (as relayed by the Yorkshire Evening Post), Daniel Farke offered welcome news on duo Ian Poveda and Junior Firpo.

Poveda and Firpo returned to training after international duty and recovering from an injury niggle respectively. On their return, Leeds United boss Farke confirmed “both of them are available.”

The Whites haven’t had the easiest time with injuries but could have turned the corner here. Players definitely out of contention for Saturday’s Ipswich Town clash are Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton – who are looking at a New Year return – and Stuart Dallas who is undergoing only light training.

Predicted XI

Meslier

Gray

Struijk

Rodon

Spence

Ampadu

Kamara

Summerville

Piroe

Gnonto

Rutter

Farke has shown a reluctance to change his starting XI over recent games, so expect a largely unchanged side to start tomorrow’s game at Elland Road. Farke has said, however, that rotation will be used over the festive period of games.

The attacking prowess that Leeds United has in their frontline is such that it largely picks itself. However, winger Dan James hasn’t had the best of games recently and Willy Gnonto has shone in his appearances from the bench, so he could be in line for a rare start.

Otherwise, it could be the same team that has performed reliably for Farke over the course of the campaign.