West Brom striker returns from loan spell away

West Brom striker Jovan Malcolm has returned from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town, as detailed in a report by GloucestershireLive.

West Brom let the forward join the League One side on a temporary basis in the last transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Malcolm, 21, has made seven league appearances for Cheltenham but hasn’t scored.

GloucestershireLive report his spell with the Robins is now over and he will be heading back to the Hawthorns now.

West Brom striker returns

West Brom have a decision to make on what to do with Malcolm for the second-half of this campaign. He is unlikely to get much game time in the Championship.

On the other hand, the Baggies are short of options at the top end of the pitch with the likes of Josh Maja and Daryl Dike injured which could boost his chances of getting an opportunity under Carlos Corberan as the Midlands outfit eye promotion to the Premier League.

Malcolm has been on the books of the second tier outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels and has played five times for the senior team, finding the net once.

The youngster has been loaned out to Accrington Stanley and Solihull Moors in the past to help boost his development but hasn’t managed to hit the ground running out on loan yet and has struggled for goals.

Cheltenham landed him last summer to bolster their attacking options but the move didn’t work out in the end. The Robins are currently bottom of the table and are on their second manager of the season in Darrell Clarke.