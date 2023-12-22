‘We’ll assess’ – Walsall to consider loan exit for midfielder

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has said they will ‘assess’ Ronan Maher’s situation this winter ahead of another potential loan exit.

Walsall will make a decision on what to do with the midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

Maher, 18, is being tipped for a bright future with the League Two side but is currently not getting that much game time.

Sadler has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by the Express & Star: “We’ve got to see what the best thing is next for Ronan. We’ve got some really hungry players that are putting in incredible work for the team, and it will help his experience to see those guys.

“We’ve got to remember that Ronan is still only 18-years-old. It’s about trying to piece together as many games as we can get him. We’ll assess again in January and see if we need to send him back out on loan because at the start of the season I wanted him to get 30 games.”

Walsall youngster latest

Walsall gave Maher the green light to head out the exit door earlier this season and he linked up with Rushall Olympic in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

He was a hit during his time in the National League North and chipped in with three assists in 10 appearances. However, he was then recalled by his parent club.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since featured three times for the Saddlers and they will now decide whether to send him out again somewhere or keep hold of him for the time being.

Maher was on the books at West Brom before switching to Walsall in 2015 and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Midlands outfit.

He made his senior debut in July 2022 in a league clash against Hartlepool United and was rewarded with a new contract shortly after. The midfielder went on to play 15 times last term.

Walsall are currently sat in 15th place in the table but are only five points off the top seven. They face an away trip to Accrington Stanley this weekend.