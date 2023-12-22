‘This only ends one way’ – Leicester City vs Rotherham United prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Rotherham United prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leicester City come into this weekend’s clash with Rotherham United looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Championship table. Ipswich Town’s draw with Norwich City last weekend means the Foxes are now three points clear in 1st.

Enzo Maresca’s side have won four league games in a row, the most recent coming away from home against Birmingham City.

Rotherham United meanwhile are firmly in the fight at the other end of the Championship. They sit in last place, nine points away from safety amid recent improvements from Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

The Millers were beaten by Plymouth Argyle late on last time out and remain in search of a first point under Leam Richardson’s management.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Given the current league positions and forms of these two sides, you have to think this only ends one way. The Championship can throw up surprises at any turn and Rotherham United will be hoping to spring one, but I just can’t see it here.

“An off day for Leicester could give the Millers an avenue into the game. That said though, I feel the hosts could claim an early lead and cruise to victory, never really giving Richardson and co a chance of a shock result.

“I’ll say this ends 3-0 to Leicester City.”

Leicester City vs Rotherham United prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“Leicester will be too strong for Rotherham and should have no problems in getting the three points here.

“The Foxes have bags of quality in their ranks and teams struggle to deal with their attacking options, hence why they sit top of the table under Enzo Maresca’s guidance.

“The Millers are fighting for their lives and were dealt a crushing blow in their last outing when Plymouth Argyle scored a last-gasp winner against them and I can’t see them getting anything at the King Power Stadium.”

Leicester City vs Rotherham United prediction: 2-0