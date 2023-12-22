‘There for the taking’ – QPR vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

QPR come into this weekend’s tricky game with high-flying Southampton looking to get back on track. The R’s were four games without defeat before being beaten by Championship relegation rivals Sheffield Wednesday late last weekend.

The strides forward under Marti Cifuentes have been big though. The West London side are unbeaten in three at home still and are just two points away from safety in 22nd.

Southampton meanwhile find themselves much further up the Championship table. They’re unbeaten in 14 and sit 4th in the table as a result.

Away form has been a little hard to come by, drawing four of their last five league games on the road. Loftus Road is a tougher place to go now too, so it could be a trickier game for the Saints than the league table suggests.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Southampton are on a great unbeaten run but with all the away draws they’ve been getting, I wouldn’t be surprised if QPR get something here. They’ve been vastly improved under Cifuentes and the general mood in West London has been lifted, so they might this weekend’s opponents as there for the taking somewhat.

“There’s no hiding that Martin’s side have the advantage in terms of sheer quality across the pitch. If they’re on their game then if might not even be close.

“However, I have a good feeling about the R’s coming into this weekend. I’ll say this ends 1-1.”

QPR vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“QPR have been way better under Cifuentes but haven’t won in their last two now after their impressive win over Hull City. They drew 0-0 at home to Plymouth Argyle and then lost 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday.

“The R’s remain in the relegation zone and still have lots of work to do if they are to start climbing up the table now.

“Southampton have a lot of quality in their ranks and positioned nicely in the play-offs. I can see Russell Martin’s side winning against the Hoops here and giving their fans an early Christmas present.”

QPR vs Southampton prediction: 1-2