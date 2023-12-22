The 9 Norwich City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Norwich City sit midtable at the midway point in the season, winning nine and losing nine of their 22 games so far this term, drawing the other four.

Norwich City signed 17 players in the summer, either for the first-team or youth teams and so are well-stocked in most departments as things stand. But with a number of players approaching the final six months of their contracts, there are likely to be talks ongoing to tie down players to new deals.

There are nine Norwich City players whose contracts expire in June next year, here we take a look at each of them.

The players out of contract in 2024

Four of the nine players out of contract in just over six months at Carrow Road are defenders. Perhaps the most likely to be offered a new deal is left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis. The 28-year-old Greece international has established himself as first-choice in his position, and revealed back in July that he would ‘of course’ like to discuss terms to continue on at Norwich City.

Fellow left-back Sam McCallum is also out of contract in June but has been used more sporadically. He may have an opportunity to impress David Wagner with the uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Giannoulis, but he is less likely to be granted a new deal.

Centre-back Ben Gibson is out of action with an injury as things stand but is one of the four defenders approaching his final six months on his current, along with summer arrival Danny Batth, who agreed just a one-year agreement upon arriving from Sunderland on a free transfer. The club hold an option to extend his stay a further year if they wish.

Into midfield and both Jacob Lungi Sorensen and Adam Forshaw are two which are out of contract in 2024. The former has been injured all season and is yet to return to action, whilst the latter arrived in the summer on a one-year deal from Leeds United and is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular. There is a clause in both players’ contracts that Norwich City could trigger to extend their current deals by one year.

Przemyslaw Placheta has been used sporadically on the left-wing since arriving three years ago. He has played just 59 times since arriving and so there will be questions asked whether he should be allowed to depart on a free transfer or offered a new deal. Goalkeepers Jon McCracken and Daniel Barden are also nearing the end of their deals, but are perhaps even less likely to be granted fresh terms.