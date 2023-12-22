The 4 Coventry City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Coventry City have struggled to replicate their form from last season so far this term, sitting 15th in the table after 22 games played.

Coventry City will be hoping to recruit well in the upcoming January transfer window but it also presents an opportunity to review current players’ contracts in a bid to renew deals for those approaching their expiry date.

The Sky Blues have four players who are entering the last six months of their contracts from January, here we take a look at the quartet in detail.

The players out of contract in 2024

The fact Coventry City have just four players out of contract means Mark Robins’ side won’t have their work cut out for them when it comes to enter into talks to extend current deals.

Their main priority should be to tie down midfielder Callum O’Hare. The 25-year-old has just made a return from a long-term injury in the past month or so, and is still being eased back into the first-team fold as things stand. Owner and Chairman Doug King confirmed that the club had opened discussions back in October, but there have been no updates since then.

Both captain Liam Kelly and vice-captain Kyle McFadzean are also both out of contract in 2024. However, now aged 33 and 36 respectively, there may not be a huge desperation to get the duo to sign on the dotted line. Their experience has been invaluable to the team over recent seasons but Kelly has been missing from the matchday squad entirely in the past two games despite being fit and available, and so this could be a sign of things to come.

Finally, experienced goalkeeper Simon Moore is also nearing the end of his current deal, which expires in June next year. He has made the matchday squad just twice this season, once in the Championship and once in the Carabao Cup. It is unlikely he would be offered a new contract given both Ben Wilson and Brad Collins are ahead of him in the pecking order however.