Swansea City set sights on manager at UEFA Europa Conference League club

Swansea City are considering Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen for their vacant managerial post, as per a report from BBC Sport.

Swansea City’s hunt for a new boss has been a little more dragged out than they would have hoped. Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Chris Davies was a top target but after failed approaches, he looks set to stay in North London.

Other candidates have been linked but Alan Sheehan will now be staying in charge for the next two games on a caretaker basis.

Now, a fresh report from BBC Sport has linked a new potential candidate. They state that among those under consideration for the vacant post in South Wales is Norwegian manager Kjetil Knutsen, who currently manages Bodo/Glimt.

The 55-year-old has led the club to three Eliteserien titles, the most recent being this year. He helped them progress from the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage this season too, finishing 2nd in a group containing Club Brugge, Besiktas and CD Lugano.

Another lengthy manager search

Swansea City have become the latest club to see their managerial hunt end up longer than they would have hoped. It makes the transition into life after the previous incumbent a tough one, with no real clarity on just who will be coming in at the moment.

Giving Sheehan the next two games gives fans and players some certainty for the short-term at least. Hopefully by then, serious inroads will have been made in the search for Michael Duff’s permanent replacement.

The Swans aren’t the only Championship side to embark on an extended managerial hunt though. Rotherham United took their time before bringing in Leam Richardson and Plymouth Argyle are unlikely to replace Steven Schumacher until early January. It’s a situation Swansea City will have wanted to avoid, but they must now deal with how things have panned out.