Striking pair to start: Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Bristol City

Hull City travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City this evening in the Championship.

Hull City have won their last two games on the spin against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

The Tigers are sat in 6th place in the table and have snapped up striker Billy Sharp on a free transfer this week.

He will officially link up with his new team on 1st January but won’t be registered in time to face Sheffield Wednesday on New Year’s Day.

Hull City team news

As detailed in a report by HullLive, attacking pair Jason Lokilo and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are in contention to return to the squad which is a boost.

Winger Jaden Philogene and left-back Ruben Vinagre remain out of action.

Predicted XI

Allsop

Christie

Jones

Greaves

Coyle

Morton

Seri

Delap

Tufan

Twine

Connolly

It will be interesting to see if Rosenior freshens up his side against Bristol City, with a couple of big games coming up against Sunderland on Boxing Day and then Blackburn Rovers.

Vinagre’s injury means Lewie Coyle has been playing in his position, with Jacob Greaves able to play there if needed, as well as summer signing James Furlong who is yet to feature.

In midfield, Jean Michael Seri and Tyler Morton have formed a good partnership in the heart of the pitch, with Greg Docherty and the fit again Regan Slater waiting in wings.

Liam Delap played out wide against Cardiff last time out and impressed. This also paved the way for Aaron Connolly to lead the line. The pair will have competition for their place from Sharp from January onwards.

On the wing, Philogene’s absence is a blow but Scott Twine stepped up against the Bluebirds and scored a free-kick.

Ozan Tufan has been in good form and will be looking to make it three goals from three games against Bristol City.