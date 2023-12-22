Striker targeted: Every player linked with Peterborough United ahead of the January transfer window

Peterborough United are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship this season after missing out last term.

Peterborough United are currently sat in 2nd position behind Portsmouth and are a point inside the top two.

The Posh have the chance to add some more players into their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to London Road this winter…

Jamie Jellis

Football Insider claim Peterborough are interested in the Tamworth midfielder along with fellow third tier outfit Wycombe Wanderers and League Two side Notts County. The 22-year-old has caught the eye playing in non-league this season and his current team could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Jellis, who has been on the books at Leicester City in the past, played for Stevenage before moving to the National League North in August. He has made 21 appearances this term and has scored twice.

Peter Kioso

The Posh are keen to snap him up on a permanent basis from Rotherham United, as detailed in a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. The defender has impressed on loan during the first-half of this campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation, new Millers’ boss Leam Richardson has made a decision on whether to recall him ahead of January as per the Peterborough Telegraph. However, it is yet to be made public.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Peterborough want to land the AFC Wimbledon striker to boost their options up top. According to TEAMtalk, they are ‘leading’ in the race with Hull City and Bristol City to get him.

The Iran international has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, 10 of which have come in League Two.