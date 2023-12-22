Striker pair targeted: Every player linked with Blackburn Rovers ahead of the January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have the opportunity to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Blackburn Rovers are currently sat in 11th place in the Championship table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side are five points off the play-offs as they prepare to face Watford at home this weekend.

In the meantime, here is a look at players who have been linked with a switch to Ewood Park this winter…

Ali Al-Hamadi

The AFC Wimbledon hotshot is reportedly on Blackburn’s radar ahead of next month, according to a report by TEAMtalk, along with the likes of Leeds United, Sunderland and Derby County. He has been in decent form in League Two this season and has 10 league goals to his name.

Al-Hamadi, 21, has been on the books at Tranmere Rovers, Swansea City and Wycombe Wanderers. The Dons could face a real battle to keep hold of him when the window opens.

Derry Scherhant

Rovers are believed to be admirers of the Hertha Berlin attacker, with Watford and Ipswich Town also mentioned as potential suitors, as per a report by Football Insider. He has one goal in 13 outings for his current club in Bundesliga.2 in this campaign following their relegation from the Bundesliga earlier this year.

Scherhant has been playing his football at the Olympiastadion since 2020 but his long-term future in the German capital is up in the air right now.

Connor O’Riordan

Last but not least, Blackburn are said to be interested in the Crewe Alexandra defender. That’s according to The Mirror.

Rovers signed left-back Harry Pickering from the Railwaymen and could see the 20-year-old centre-back as their next potential recruit from the Mornflake Stadium. He has risen up through the academy of the Cheshire outfit and has established himself as a first-team regular.