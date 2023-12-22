Southampton chasing winter deal for Manchester United ace, report claims

Southampton will be hoping to close the gap to the automatic promotion spots over the festive period and in the New Year. There’s plenty of work to be done though, with the Saints 10 points off 2nd placed Ipswich Town in 4th.

Some fresh winter additions will help Russell Martin and co in their bid to do so. January transfer targets will already be on the radar in the hope of striking deals that can aid their promotion effort.

Now, a new report from Football Insider has claimed Southampton are looking to make a move for Ivorian prospect Diallo.

The Manchester United talent is still returning to full fitness after an injury-hit campaign to date. Once fit again, he could make a new loan move away from Old Trafford after managing 14 goals and four assists in 42 games for Sunderland last season.

The same news outlet linked Diallo with a Stadium of Light return earlier this month. Leicester City were also said to be admirers.

Back to the Championship?

The Championship is a good level for young players to strut their stuff and develop their game. Diallo has already done this of course, starring in that spell with Sunderland last season.

For that reason, a second-tier return could be ideal for the 21-year-old, allowing him to regain match sharpness in a division he knows he can perform in. However, the fact he’s already shown his talents at this level could mean Manchester United would rather see him tested in a higher league, be it with them in the top-flight or abroad in a top five division.

Time will tell just how his situation pans out, but he’d be a fantastic addition for promotion-chasing Southampton. Diallo is at his best on the right-wing where he can cut onto his left foot but he can play on the left or through the middle as a no.10 as well.