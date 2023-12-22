‘Some bad news’ – Blackburn Rovers star to miss Watford clash as Tomasson shares ‘massive blow’

Blackburn Rovers top scorer Sammie Szmodics will miss the clash with Watford this weekend due to fatigue, Jon Dahl Tomasson has said.

Blackburn Rovers came into this season needing a new talisman to emerge. And while he impressed in his first season at Ewood Park, few would have expected attacking midfielder Szmodics to step up to quite the extent he has.

The 28-year-old isn’t only Rovers’ top scorer but the leading goalscorer in the entire Championship so far this season. His return of 14 goals and three assists in 22 league games has helped Tomasson’s side to 11th in the table, five points off the play-offs.

As a result, Szmodics has been almost undroppable. In fact, he’s started every league game thus far, completing the full 90 minutes on all but three occasions too.

Now though, it looks to have caught up a little but amid the hectic Christmas schedule. As a result, Szmodics is fatigued and will not be risked against Watford this weekend. Explaining the situation, manager Tomasson told Blackburn Rovers’ media team:

“We have some bad news that Sam Szmodics will not be able to play the game.

“He’s fatigued. It’s a massive blow, but I think he’ll probably be ready for Huddersfield or the next game. He’s played all the games and is a player who works extremely hard for the team as well as scoring the goals. He’s a bit fatigued at the moment.”

While acknowledging the blow of Szmodics’ absence, Tomasson also insisted it is a chance for other players to step up.

A much-needed rest

It’s a blow for Szmodics to miss the Watford tie but in the long run, it seems the smart decision to give the attacking midfielder a rest. He’s played the full 90 minutes in Blackburn Rovers’ last seven Championship games and as highlighted before, he’s started every single league game.

Playing while fatigued might not only lead to a dip in form, but it will make him more susceptible to injury too. That’s something Rovers will know they have to try and avoid given how important the former Peterborough United and Colchester United star has been.

It opens the door for a new player to come in and try to fire Rovers to three points against Watford. They were successful on the road against the Hornets earlier this season with Ryan Hedges’ brilliant solo goal securing a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road.