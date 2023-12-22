Sheffield Wednesday man an option: Every player linked with Derby County ahead of the January transfer window

Derby County have risen up to 3rd in the League One table as they eye promotion back to the Championship.

Derby County beat Lincoln City 3-1 at home last night to keep their run of form going.

The Rams have the chance to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with a switch to Pride Park…

Ali Al-Hamadi

Derby are reportedly interested in the AFC Wimbledon striker ahead of next month, as per a report by TEAMtalk. He has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, 1o of which have come in League Two.

Adam Murphy

The Rams have been keeping tabs on the progress of the St Patrick’s Athletic midfielder, as per TEAMtalk. However, Southampton, Bristol City, Crystal Palace and Manchester City have been mentioned as potential suitors.

CJ Hamilton

Warne’s side are believed to be admirers of the Blackpool winger along with Huddersfield Town and QPR, according to Football Insider. He has recently penned a new deal at Bloomfield Road though.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

His contract at Charlton Athletic expires at the end of this campaign and he is due to become a free agent. The Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop has said on social media platform X that Derby hold a ‘long-standing’ interest in him.

Ben Krauhaus

Derby are apparently keen on the Bromley winger, as per TEAMtalk. The 19-year-old is highly-rated and is also said to be on the watchlist for Cardiff City, Swansea City, Millwall, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Lee Gregory

He has fallen out of favour at Sheffield Wednesday and The Star claim the Rams ‘may well’ move for him. The striker’s deal at Hillsborough runs out in June 2024.