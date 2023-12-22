‘Review it in the summer’ – Norwich City star delivers verdict on fresh Wolves, Crystal Palace transfer interest

Norwich City handed academy graduate Rowe a chance to impress during pre-season and since then, the 20-year-old hasn’t looked back. The winger has quickly become one of the Canaries’ most influential players, finding impressive form in the Championship this season.

Playing on either the left or right-wing, Rowe has managed 11 goals and two assists in 22 games across all competitions this campaign. He netted a brace in the 2-2 draw with East Anglia rivals Ipswich Town last time out and will be looking to add more to his tally against Huddersfield Town this weekend.

The clash comes amid fresh rumours of top-flight interest in the Norwich City star too. TEAMtalk linked Wolves, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa with Rowe in November and The Sun claimed earlier this week that the interest is persisting.

The Canaries aren’t keen on selling though and speaking to BBC Radio Norfolk (as relayed by Pink Un), Rowe has said he’s remaining focused on his football.

“I’m not trying to let all that noise affect my football,” he said.

“We’ll review it in the summer, but for now, I’ll knuckle down, focusing on trying to get us back to the Premier League.”

‘Review it in the summer’

In the short-term, Rowe’s words can only be a good thing. His comment on reviewing matters in the summer suggests he has no interest in pushing for a move away from Norwich City next month, which will be welcomed by the club and the Carrow Road faithful.

That might not stop the likes of Wolves, Crystal Palace or Aston Villa from trying to strike a deal, especially given the form he’s in. However, it does seem as though Rowe hasn’t got his eyes on a move before the summer as he looks to inspire the Canaries’ push for promotion.

His quick emergence as a key player for Norwich City has been a positive for all of those in Norfolk and if he can keep up the levels he’s shown in the first half of the season, a push to the play-offs may well be on the cards still. The Canaries sit 10th in the table as it stands, five points off the top six.