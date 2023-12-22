QPR keen to bring back Aston Villa man, reporter claims

QPR are keen to bring back Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam this winter, reports Darren Witcoop.

QPR are interested in re-signing the youngster in the upcoming January transfer window.

Iroegbunam, 20, spent last season with the Hoops in the Championship and made 32 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

According to The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop on X (see below), he is on the R’s ‘list’ of targets for next month as they look to bolster their options in the middle of the park. However, Villa would rather sell him permanently at this stage.

QPR looking to bolster their midfield and have Aston Villa’s Tim Iroegbunam on their list. Villa are open to a permanent rather than a loan move at this stage for Iroegbunam, who spent last season at Loftus Road. #QPR #AVFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) December 22, 2023

QPR want midfielder back

Luring Iroegbunam back to London would be an impressive coup by QPR if they were able to strike a deal.

He did well during his stint in the last campaign and slotted in nicely into their team. His chances of breaking into Aston Villa’s first-team are slim due to the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position.

Iroegbunam played for Sutton United and West Brom before making the switch to Villa Park in 2021.

He has since featured in nine senior games for the Midlands outfit but his long-term future with Unai Emery’s side is up in the air at the moment. They are currently 3rd in the Premier League table but could go top of the tree if they beat Sheffield United this evening.

QPR are in the relegation zone in the second tier after a tricky start to the season. They sacked Gareth Ainsworth and brought in Marti Cifuentes as his replacement.

The R’s results have improved under the Spaniard and he will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with some signings.