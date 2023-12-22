Portsmouth to block January loan exit as Mousinho provides update

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said Ryley Towler will not be leaving on loan this winter.

Portsmouth will be keeping hold of the defender in the upcoming January transfer window, despite his lack of game time this season.

Towler, 21, has made only six appearances in all competitions so far in this campaign, two of which have come in League One.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Mousinho has said, as per a report by The News: “In terms of January, no Ryley will not be going out on loan. At the moment he’s our third choice centre-half and he’s competing really well in that sphere.

“Yes, it would be nice to get him more game time because he’s being dropped in and out of things here and there – in tough games as well, but it’s important for us to have Ryley around – and he’s part of our squad.”

No Portsmouth exit

Towler would benefit from getting regular football somewhere else for the second-half of this term, as opposed to sitting on Portsmouth’s bench.

However, he provides useful competition and depth to their defensive department and letting him leave on a temporary basis would be a bit of a risk and potentially leave them short of options in the back.

Towler remains a useful long-term asset for Mousinho’s side and is under contract at Fratton Park until the summer of 2026 so just has to bide his time for opportunities right now as his team eye promotion up to the Champioship.

He joined the Hampshire outfit last January and played 20 games altogether for them last season, scoring two goals.

The centre-back rose up through the youth ranks at local side Bristol City and played five times for the Robins as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from Ashton Gate at Frome Town, Taunton Town, Grimsby Town and AFC Wimbledon to get some experience.

Pompey won’t let him leave next month and they are back in action this weekend at home to Fleetwood Town.