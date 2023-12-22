‘Closer to the drop zone’ – Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers make their Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town predictions ahead of the Championship game on Saturday.

Norwich City are on a run of four games without a loss now as their fortunes appear to have shifted following a dip in form earlier in the season. David Wagner’s side sit 10th in the Championship and a win here would propel them closer to the top six.

Huddersfield Town are struggling for form. Darren Moore’s side have drawn three of their last four and more than anyone else in the division. The Terriers will need to start turning those into wins if they want to avoid trouble.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Norwich City come into this one on quite good form. A point away to rivals Ipswich Town last time out should be a confidence booster and they set up well to nullify one of the best sides in the Championship. Wagner appears to have weathered the storm somewhat, but his side must take control and close the gap to the top six.

“Huddersfield Town haven’t won since their away victory at Sunderland and Moore’s side are slowly getting dragged closer to the drop zone.

“The recent up-turn in form for Sheffield Wednesday and QPR should have Huddersfield Town worried and I can’t see them taking anything from this one.”

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-0

James Ray

“Norwich City have been improved of late and got a good result against rivals Ipswich Town the other week. With Huddersfield Town coming to Carrow Road, the hosts should be hopeful of getting another three points on the board.

“This Norwich team have long looked capable of more and they look to have found their feet now. They’re unbeaten in three at home too, so hopefully it can become a bit of a fortress.

“Huddersfield meanwhile have picked up some decent draws here and there but they need to start winning if they’re going to put meaningful distance between themselves and the drop. I can’t see them getting anything here though. Home win.”

Norwich City vs Huddersfield Town prediction: 2-0