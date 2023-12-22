No forced changes: Bradford City team news and predicted XI to face Doncaster Rovers

Bradford City will be looking to continue their recent resurgence under boss Graham Alexander with a sixth successive victory across all competitions.

Bradford City will be facing a wounded Doncaster Rovers outfit. Grant McCann’s side suffered a heavy 5-0 loss against Morecambe in their last League Two outing.

Bradford City sit 14th in the table and will face a struggling Doncaster Rovers outfit five places below them in 19th.

Victory for Graham Alexander’s visiting Bantams would put them on 32 points and into the play-off spots for the time being. Doncaster meanwhile could move to 16th in a win.

Bradford City team news

Bradford City boss Alexander looks set to have the pick of his squad for this one. Speaking prior to the game, he reported no new injury blows coming into the Doncaster Rovers test and no one remains on the treatment table either.

That will come as huge boost for the Bantams given the demanding and hectic festive fixture schedule.

Predicted XI

Lewis (GK)

Tomkinson

Platt

Kelly

Halliday

Gillead

Smallwood

Richards

Walker

Smith

Cook

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Alexander has gone on record as saying that he doesn’t expect to be making any radical changes to his starting XI vs McCann’s Doncaster Rovers.

American defender Jonathan Tomkinson – who is on loan from Norwich City – earned a Man of the Match award in his first start last week. After the impressive performance against Gillingham, he should be one of the first names on the team sheet for tonight’s tie.

In essence, whilst on a good run of form, it is understandable that boss Alexander doesn’t want to mess too much with his starting line-up for Saturday’s visit to South Yorkshire.