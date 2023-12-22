‘No closer’ – Key Charlton Athletic figure offers concerning insight into contract talks with key duo

Charlton Athletic duo Corey Blackett-Taylor and George Dobson are set to keep their options open heading into January, Andy Scott has said.

Charlton Athletic are looking to take some strides forward in January as Michael Appleton takes charge of his first transfer window in charge of the club. The Addicks currently sit 10th in the League One table, eight points off the play-offs.

Ahead of the New Year though, there are concerns over the futures of key players Blackett-Taylor and Dobson. Both are out of contract at the end of this season and the latter has interest from elsewhere.

Now, speaking to the South London Press, technical director Andy Scott has said clarity over both their futures is no closer. On Blackett-Taylor, he said, he said:

“We made an offer to Corey and they made it clear they are going to sit tight for a little bit and see what happens. We are no closer to him signing a deal but also no closer to him leaving either.

“We’re anticipating some interest in him, definitely,” he later added. “But that doesn’t mean we are going to settle for losing him. We’ve got to see how it pans out and be prepared for every scenario.

It seems to be the same for captain Dobson too. Charlton Athletic’s two contract offers have got ‘little back’ from his agent, Scott says.

“We have offered two contracts to George and had little back from his agent. It seems like he’s going to go into the January window and see what options are out there.”

Scott then went to say:

“I think both players want to see what plans we’ve got for January and what targets we will bring in to help us. That will give them an indication of how ambitious we can be – that might help persuade them to sign their contracts.”

Fingers crossed

Charlton Athletic will have to have an impressive January transfer window to get themselves into the play-off fight. Plenty of time remains in the season but they’re already eight points off the top six despite their decent league position.

Dobson and Blackett-Taylor will be key to bridging that gap too, so retaining their services will be crucial. As Scott says, hopefully some eye-catching early business can show just what their ambitions are at The Valley, persuading them to pen new deals rather than taking on new opportunities elsewhere.

With both Charlton Athletic stars keeping their options open though, time will tell just how their situations pan out.