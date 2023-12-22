‘Might give him a ring’ – League Two side interested in recently departed Charlton Athletic attacker

Grimsby Town boss David Artell has said he is interested in Charlie Kirk following his exit from Charlton Athletic.

Grimsby Town’s new manager will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad in the upcoming January transfer window and worked with the winger at Crewe Alexandra.

Kirk, 25, has left Charlton by mutual consent this week and will be weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent.

Artell has said he will give him a call and has said, as per BBC Humberside Sport: “We’re always interested in good players and I think he’s a good player. I know Charlie’s on a lot of money, or he was, he’s not anymore. I’m sure he’s got lots of interest in him.

“We will see what happens. The truth is I don’t know. Now Charlie’s a free agent, I might give him a ring, see what his plans are and wish him a good Christmas.”

Grimsby Town interested in departing Charlton Athletic winger

Kirk would be an eye-catching addition by Grimsby if they were able to persuade him to drop back into League Two and would bolster their attacking options.

He fell down the pecking order at Charlton and was shipped out on loan to Burton Albion for the second-half of the last campaign to get some game time under his belt.

Kirk joined the Addicks in 2021 and made 48 appearances in all competitions for the London club, scoring four goals. He only played four times in the league for them this term and has now departed on a permanent basis.

Prior to his switch down south, the Cheshire-born attacker spent his whole career to date on the books at Crewe.

He rose up through the youth ranks of the Railwaymen and went on to play 206 games during his time there, chipping in with 32 goals.

Artell managed to get the best out of him at the Mornflake Stadium and could try and bring him to Blundell Park. However, there will no doubt be plenty of competition for his signature over the coming weeks.