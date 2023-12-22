Middlesbrough receive huge boost as goalkeeper woes eased with recent development

Middlesbrough may have three players leaving on international duty next month, but one that will be remaining on Teesside is goalkeeper Tom Glover, with the Australian FA confirming the squad for the upcoming Asian Cup.

Middlesbrough are set to lose Riley McGree and Sammy Silvera to the Asian Cup as they travel out to Qatar at the start of January, whilst first-choice shot stopper Seny Dieng also out on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Yet despite the trio leaving the club for up to a month, it does come with a silver lining. Second-choice goalkeeper and Australia international Glover has been left out of the squad for the Asian Cup meaning he will be available to play for Middlesbrough whilst Dieng is out of action.

There were concerns regarding the lack of options with Boro boss Michael Carrick confirming they would even consider recalling loanees, with Liam Roberts at Barnsley, Sol Brynn at Leyton Orient and Zach Hemming at St Mirren all being options. However, it is likely this won’t be needed after this recent update.

A huge boost

Glover has stepped in to deputise in Dieng’s absence in cup competitions and due to injury and has performed well. It will come as a huge relief to Boro fans and the hierarchy at the club so as to not need to rely on summer signing Jamie Jones or recalling youngsters from loans.

It will come as a blow for Glover of course, who will have wanted to represent his country alongside domestic teammates McGree and Silvera but instead he will be playing regularly with the Teessiders over a busy January period.

There is a possibility that Dieng won’t be back in time for the Carabao Cup second leg at Stamford Bridge when Middlesbrough face Chelsea on January 23rd, but all will depend on Senegal’s progress at AFCON. Glover may be needed in what may be the biggest game of his career.