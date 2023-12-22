Leeds United vs Ipswich Town: 5 players who could dictate the game this weekend

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town takes place at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town sees the Championship’s 3rd-place side welcome an Ipswich Town side 10 points above them and 2nd in the table.

Both sides will come into the game on the back of underwhelming draws last time out. Leeds shared the points in a 1-1 draw against Coventry City, whilst Ipswich drew 2-2 against rivals Norwich City.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Leeds United vs Ipswich Town…

Crysencio Summerville

22-year-old Dutchman Summerville is in sensational form. His performances mark him out to be one of the division’s best players.

In just 19 appearances so far this season, the fleet-of-foot winger has 10 goals and six assists. He likes to run off defenders and once behind them, and one-on-one with the keeper, he is deadly.

Leif Davis

Former Leeds United youngster Davis, once called ‘very good‘ by former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa, is shining at Portman Road. In 21 appearances, the 23-year-old has registered nine assists.

However, as well as getting forward to create chances, he will need to be on top of his game against a rampant Leeds United attack where he could be facing either Dan James or Wilfried Gnonto.

Georginio Rutter

Rutter has had a couple of quiet games recently by his standards. However, he is another Leeds United player who could shine against a very good Ipswich Town side at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

This season, Rutter has four goals and an impressive nine assists. Strong on the ball, and willing to drop back to the 10 slot, Rutter has slide-rule passing and a deft touch that sets up many of Leeds United’s attacks.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Conor Chaplin

Like Leeds United’s Summerville, Chaplin is Ipswich Town’s dual-threat attacker. In 22 Championship appearances so far, the 26-year-old has eight goals and six assists.

That level of production, when backed with Ipswich’s attacking momentum, could pose a lot of problems for a Leeds United side susceptible to counter attacks when their press breaks down.

Ethan Ampadu

Welsh defensive midfielder Ampadu will need to bring his A-game against a hard-working and busy Ipswich Town attack. So far this season, the former Chelsea man has shown consistency for Daniel Farke’s side.

Ampadu forms an important, protective barrier for the Whites, shielding the likes of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk at the heart of the Leeds United back four. He will need to do this on Saturday afternoon if the three points are to stay in Yorkshire.