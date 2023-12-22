League One ace eyed: Every player linked with Millwall ahead of the January transfer window

Millwall have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Millwall are currently 20th in the Championship and are only two points above the relegation zone.

Their boss Joe Edwards will be eager to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad next month with some signings.

Here is a look at the players who have been linked with the Lions this winter…

Kwame Poku

Millwall are reportedly interested in landing the Peterborough United ace, according to a report by TEAMtalk. However, there is competition for his signature from fellow second tier outfits such as Stoke City, West Brom, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Bristol City.

Poku, 22, is a Ghana international with one cap under his belt. He has played for the Posh since 2021 having previously been on the books at Cray Wanderers, Worthing and Colchester United.

Ben Krauhaus

TEAMtalk claim the Lions are admirers of the highly-rated Bromley winger. The 19-year-old has helped the Ravens rise to 2nd in the National League table this term behind Chesterfield.

However, the non-league club may face a battle to keep hold of him. Bolton Wanderers, Derby County, Cardiff City, Swansea City and Charlton Athletic have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Jordan Thompson-Brissett

Edwards’ side are keeping tabs on Southall United midfielder Jordan Thompson-Brissett, as per TEAMtalk. He has scored 20 goals from midfield so far in this campaign.

Charles Sagoe

TEAMtalk have reported plenty of Millwall stories recently and finally suggest that they like Arsenal attacker Charles Sagoe along with Charlton, Reading and Barnsley. The 19-year-old has played once for the Gunners’ senior team so far in his career but could be in line for a loan exit to get some experience under his belt in the Football League.