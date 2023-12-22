‘It’s speculation’ – League One boss addresses Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City links to loan ace

Oxford United boss Des Buckingham has said he has received ‘nothing’ regarding interest in his players amid rumours linking James Beadle with a Championship move this winter.

Oxford United swooped to land the goalkeeper on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion in the last transfer window and he has since been a hit in League One.

Beadle, 19, is attracting interest from second tier pair Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham City according to a report by The Star.

There has also been whispers about potential recalls for Fin Stevens and Stan Mills from Brentford and Everton respectively. Buckingham has provided this update, as per the Oxford Mail: “There’s nothing as far as I’m aware officially or unofficially that’s come across my desk or the recruitment desk. I’ve seen the reports, but it’s speculation.

“It’s good speculation because it means that the players that are on loan here are doing well. We can only offer the environment that we do, and give them the platform to play.

“They’re performing well and we hope that they’re happy here, and happy enough to stay here, both personally and the club that has loaned us those players.

“But we also need to make sure that we’re ready should something happen because we don’t have control of that.”

Oxford will be hoping that they can keep hold of Beadle for the whole campaign as they eye promotion from the third tier.

He has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the U’s, 21 of which have come in the league, and he has kept eight clean sheets to date.

The England youth international rose up through the academy ranks at Charlton Athletic and was a regular for the London outfit at various youth levels before he was lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League in 2022 when Brighton came calling.

Beadle hasn’t made a senior appearance for the Seagulls yet and was allowed to depart temporarily when Crewe Alexandra came calling last winter.

Despite his tender age, he went on to impress for the Railwaymen under Lee Bell during the second-half of last season and played nine league games for the Cheshire outfit as they ended the campaign in mid-table.

He has since made the step up a division well with Oxford and appears to have a bright future ahead of him.

The fact that Sheffield Wednesday and Birmingham are reportedly keeping tabs on him shows how well he is doing right now. It would be a risk for Brighton to recall him and send him somewhere else, especially if he wasn’t guaranteed the number one spot in the league above.