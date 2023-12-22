Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City keen on Liverpool winger

Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City are keen on Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Championship trio are all interested in landing the attacker on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

Gordon, 19, was snapped up by Liverpool back in 2021 from Derby County.

TEAMtalk claim he has some Football League clubs looking to land him this winter on a temporary basis including Ipswich, Boro and Birmingham.

1 of 20 Where do Leeds United play their home games? Riverside Stadium John Smith's Stadium Valley Parade Elland Road

Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City eye winger

Gordon needs to get some game time under his belt and a loan exit from Liverpool next month to the second tier would suit all parties involved.

He has had his injury problems over recent years and needs to get a consistent run of matches to help boost his development.

The England youth international rose up through the academy ranks at Derby and was a regular for the Rams at various youth levels before going on to play once for their senior team.

Gordon then moved to Liverpool and has since played four times under Jurgen Klopp.

Ipswich are 2nd in the table as they eye back-to-back promotions to the Premier League after getting out of League One earlier this year. The Tractor Boys could see the Burton-born man as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department for the rest of the campaign.

Boro have underperformed this term and have also been credited with an interest in the teenager. Michael Carrick’s side are sat in 13th position in the table and are six points off the top six.

As for Birmingham, their boss Wayne Rooney will be looking to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad. He knows Gordon already from his time at Derby.