‘Huge loss’ – Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday afternoon.

Plymouth Argyle come into this weekend’s game against Birmingham City under the caretaker lead of Kevin Nancekivell and Neil Dewsnip. Steven Schumacher left for Championship rivals Stoke City earlier this week, dealing a huge blow to the Pilgrims.

They’re undefeated in five home games in the league and will be hopeful of claiming another good result here. Argyle sit 16th in the table.

As for Birmingham City, they’re one place behind in 17th but on the same points tally. The Blues have been on a demoralising drop since replacing John Eustace with Wayne Rooney but there have been more positive signs of late.

They defeated Cardiff City at home in the league before a narrow 3-2 defeat to leaders Leicester City.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“All eyes will be on Plymouth this weekend. The huge loss of Schumacher has dealt a big blow to the Devon outfit and it remains to be seen just how they fare now that he’s gone.

“The home crowd will be firmly behind the team and caretaker bosses Nancekivell and Dewsnip. A clash with Birmingham City presents them with a good chance to claim a morale-boosting win too, though the Blues have been progressing in recent games.

“I think the exit of Schumacher combined with Birmingham’s improvements could see this one end level.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“Plymouth will be disappointed to have lost Schumacher to Stoke City but I still think they might be able to get a result here. Their players will be fired up and will be keen to impress whoever eventually comes in as their new manager.

“The Pilgrims struck late to beat Rotherham United last time out which showed their fighting spirit and they are coming up against a Birmingham side who haven’t picked up many points under Wayne Rooney.

“The Blues were beaten by Leicester City last time out and struggled defensively against the Foxes. I can see the hosts sneaking three points on their own patch.”

Plymouth Argyle vs Birmingham City prediction: 2-1