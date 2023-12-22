Highly-rated Portsmouth boss’ stance on potential Plymouth Argyle switch emerges amid new manager hunt

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is not interested in leaving Fratton Park to become the new Plymouth Argyle manager, The News has said.

Portsmouth’s move to appoint Mousinho last January was a surprising one, but it’s proven to be a masterstroke thus far. He had been working as a player-coach with Oxford United and in his first managerial role, the 37-year-old has proven a big success.

He has Pompey sat at the top of the League One table as we approach Christmas and has drawn high praise for his work.

Such success so early in his career in the dugout will inevitably see him draw interest from elsewhere but with the Plymouth Argyle job the latest to become available, The News has shared Mousinho’s stance on the position.

They state that the Portsmouth boss has no interest in leaving Fratton Park. The Pilgrims are weighing up their options and the report calls Mousinho a ‘natural consideration’, but the position won’t be tempting him away from the League One leaders.

Staying put

Mousinho’s stance on the Plymouth Argyle position will be a reassurance for Pompey fans. However, you have to think the club would be doing all they could to retain his services too if serious interest was to emerge.

It’s been a long time since Portsmouth have been in a position to really challenge for automatic promotion back to the Championship. Mousinho has been key to that, so they will have no interest in relinquishing his services any time soon, even if a good opportunity arises.

Plymouth Argyle will be hopeful of getting a new boss in sooner rather than later but they need to get this decision right. Steven Schumacher will be a tough boss to replace after his move to Stoke City, so it could be that they take a little more time to ensure they get the perfect candidate through the door at Home Park.