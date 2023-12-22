Everton alongside PL, Championship clubs in eyeing £4.5m-rated Peterborough United star

Peterborough United centre-back Ronnie Edwards continues to draw interest with the League One club expecting £4.5m for his services, as per The Sun.

Peterborough United brought in defender Edwards as a teenager, signing him from Barnet in 2020. He’d only played one first-team game for the National League club and had to wait patiently for a chance with the Posh but once in the senior side, Edwards hasn’t relinquished his spot.

The 20-year-old has already played 112 times for the club, scoring his first of two goals for the club against Carlisle United earlier this season. Edwards is also a regular at U20 level for England, notching 12 caps for the Young Lions after a number of appearances for the U19s too.

Previous interest in Edwards has been well documented and Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony admitted that he felt he’d let down the centre-back by not selling him. However, as always, Posh weren’t willing to let him go for cheaper than they rate him.

Now though, a winter exit is on the cards, and The Sun has provided a fresh insight on Edwards’ situation.

They state that Peterborough United are expecting £4.5m for the prodigy this January. Everton have been keeping tabs while other Premier League clubs and Championship sides eye him up. An unnamed German team and a Belgian outfit are also interested.

Ready for the top?

Edwards has proven himself in League One and made a decent impression in the Championship a couple of seasons ago too. It’s no secret that the Peterborough United talent could go to the very top, it’s more just a matter of when that move comes.

The January transfer window could bring around that chance for him to make a step up but time will tell if a second-tier side can pull off an impressive deal to beat some strong competition for his signature.

Swansea City chased a summer deal but failed with four bids. Southampton boss Russell Martin is also a known admirer of Edwards’ abilties.