Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City takes place at the Keepmoat Stadium on Friday night.

Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City sees two Yorkshire sides face off in a festive clash at the Keepmoat Stadium. The hosts sit 19th place in the League Two table as they welcome Graham Alexander’s Bradford City side to South Yorkshire.

The two sides come into this game with contrasting fortunes in their last League Two games. Bradford City will be looking for a sixth consecutive win in all competitions after beating Gillingham last weekend. Meanwhile, Grant McCann’s Rovers side were humbled 5-0 at home by Morecambe.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Doncaster Rovers vs Bradford City…

Owen Bailey

24-year-old Bailey will need to be on top of his game in tonight’s matchup against Bradford City. He played in midfield in that 5-0 home humbling by Morecambe last time out.

He will be facing an industrious and hard-working Bradford City midfield who will harry and push him as the Bantams look to gain possession and feed the likes of Andy Cook up top.

Louis Jones

Goalkeeper Jones will need to forget about the Morecambe game for the visit of Graham Alexander’s Bantams outfit.

Bradford City will push forward and create a lot of chances. 25-year-old Jones will need to marshall his defence better to avoid another game where he needs to do a lot of work.

Mo Faal

20-year-old Faal is currently on loan at the Keepmoat from Championship side West Brom. He is proving to be an astute signing for Grant McCann’s side.

The striker has seven goals across 20 appearances for the South Yorkshire side. He is likely to be their biggest goal threat against an improving Bradford City defence.

Andy Cook

Veteran striker Cook remains Bradford City’s main goal threat, as he has been over recent seasons. Last season’s 28 League Two goals and eight assists have been followed with eight goals and two assists this term.

City will be looking to get the ball to him as often as possible as the 33-year-old looks to add to his tally against what could be a shell-shocked Doncaster Rovers outfit.

Jamie Walker

30-year-old Scottish winger Walker arrived at Valley Parade on a free transfer from Scottish side Hearts in 2022. He scored four goals and registered one assist in his debut campaign and has already beaten that total with five goals and two assists this time around.

Walker will be a goal threat for the Bantams down the left flank tonight.