Decision made over future of Peterborough United loan star, confirms Rotherham United boss

Rotherham United boss Leam Richardson has confirmed a decision has been made over Peterborough United loan star Peter Kioso, but he will not be sharing it yet.

Rotherham United sanctioned a loan move for defender Kioso in the summer, with Peterborough United bringing him in on a temporary basis. He didn’t figure in the plans of previous boss Matt Taylor but a starring role at London Road has seen his future brought to the light.

The right-back, while only a loan player, has become an influential player for Darren Ferguson. Kioso has assumed the role as captain with the League One promotion hopefuls, chipping in with a goal and two assists in his 23 outings across all competitions.

Questions have been asked before over a potential winter recall and now, new Rotherham United boss Richardson has made his choice.

However, speaking to the Rotherham Advertiser, he said that he will not be sharing it at this stage. He explained:

“I’ve made my mind up. We’ll speak to the relevant people.

“It’s about whether them staying out and playing games will be more beneficial or whether they come back and represent ourselves in coming fixtures. That will stay internal until we’ve got all our ‘i’s dotted and ‘t’s crossed.”

In addition, the Peterborough Telegraph reports that loan club Posh are yet to be informed of the decision too.

A nervous wait for Posh

With Richardson’s decision made, Peterborough United will be hopeful that the Rotherham United boss will be letting Kioso see out the season at London Road. He’s been huge for the Posh this season and having become club captain, he’s someone they clearly see as a player who can have a long-term influence.

Ending his loan now would put Posh in a tough position. It would leave them down on a brilliant right-back as well as a key leader.

Kioso struggled to make an impact in his first season with Rotherham United, playing just 12 times in the 2022/23 campaign after signing from Luton Town. The hope will be that a fruitful loan with Peterborough United can breathe life into his Millers career but it remains to be seen just what Richardson’s decision over his future is.