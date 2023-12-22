Crystal Palace open to loaning out Championship target amid previous Charlton Athletic approach

Crystal Palace are open to loaning out Jack Wells-Morrison this winter amid interest from Championship clubs, reports Darren Witcoop.

The Premier League will consider letting the midfielder leave on a temporary basis in the upcoming January transfer window.

Wells-Morrison, 19, has made 10 appearances for Crystal Palace’s Under-21’s side so far this season and has four goals to his name.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on X that the Eagles are ‘willing’ to sanction a loan exit for him next month with some unnamed second tier sides keen. In addition, League One outfit Charlton Athletic have been mentioned as a team who have previously seen a bid rejected for him.

Championship clubs eye Crystal Palace midfielder

Wells-Morrison has been on the books at Crystal Palace for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of his boyhood club. He has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The England youth international captained the Eagles’ development squad last term and was named in the first-team squad for their Carabao Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle earlier in this campaign.

He is yet to leave Selhurst Park on loan and would benefit from playing in the Football League from now until the summer, as opposed to with the youth team.

Wells-Morrison could prove to be a useful addition for a club in the Championship as teams gear up for the start of the window.

Charlton have previously been interested and it remains to be seen whether the Addicks still want him as they look to close the gap between them and the play-offs.

Michael Appleton will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad with some reinforcements.