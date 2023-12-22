‘Bit of a goal-fest’ – Middlesbrough vs West Brom prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs West Brom prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s game fresh off the back of booking their place in the EFL Cup semi-final. They defeated League One side Port Vale to set up a clash with Chelsea next year.

In the league though, Boro will be determined to find some form. They had lost three straight games before defeating Swansea City last weekend, leaving them 13th.

West Brom meanwhile are further up the table in 5th. They too haven’t had the easiest run of late though, winning one of their last four in the Championship.

The Baggies are in ongoing talks over a potential takeover, which will be music to the ears of supporters and manager Carlos Corberan, who has worked brilliantly in difficult circumstances at The Hawthorns.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. Middlesbrough needed that win over Swansea last weekend and after progressing in the cup during the week, morale should be high on Teesside coming into this challenging game against West Brom.

“The Baggies haven’t been particularly consistent either though, especially on the road. It makes this match a tough one to predict, but I think would see the spoils shared.

“I’ll say we get a bit of a goal-fest though. This could end level at 2-2.”

Middlesbrough vs West Brom prediction: 2-2

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Middlesbrough just haven’t got going this season and need to start winning more games. Michael Carrick’s side do head into this one on the back of wins over Swansea City and Port Vale though which should give them some confidence.

“West Brom were a bit flat against Stoke City last time out and will be eager to respond with a win at the Riverside Stadium. The Baggies are short of options in attack though and need to bolster that department in January.

“For that reason, I think they’ll struggle to break Boro down and this may end in a draw.”

Middlesbrough vs West Brom prediction: 1-1