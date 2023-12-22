Birmingham City man returns from loan spell with League One side

Birmingham City defender Josh Williams has returned from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town, as detailed in a report by GloucestershireLive.

Birmingham City loaned him out to the League One side in the last transfer window to help him get some more experience under his belt.

Williams, 21, made nine appearances for Cheltenham in all competitions, five of which came in the league.

In this latest update regarding his situation, GloucestershireLive report his spell at the Completely Suzuki Stadium has come to an end.

Birmingham City man returns

Birmingham have a decision to make on what to do with Williams for the rest of this campaign. It remains to be seen whether he is part of their plans for this season and there has been a change of manager from John Eustace to Wayne Rooney during the time he has been away in Gloucestershire.

The youngster is under contract with the Blues until the summer of 2026 meaning he still has a few years left on his deal.

Williams has been with the Midlands outfit for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. His loan to Cheltenham was the first time he had ever left St Andrew’s.

He was handed his senior debut in January 2022 in an FA Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle and has since played eight more times altogether.

Birmingham are back in action this weekend as they look to start picking up more points. They are currently 17th in the table after their 3-2 loss at home to Leicester City last time out.

The Blues face a trip to Home Park tomorrow to face Plymouth and are going up against a Pilgrims side who are without a permanent manager at the moment following Steven Schumacher’s exit to Stoke City.