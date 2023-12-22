Attacking trio eyed: Every player linked with Hull City ahead of the January transfer window

Hull City are currently 6th in the Championship table after an impressive first-half of this season.

Hull City are eyeing promotion back to the Premier League and Liam Rosenior has done a great job at the MKM Stadium since taking over in November last year.

The Tigers have snapped up former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp on a free transfer following his exit from LA Galaxy ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Here is a look at some players who have been linked with a switch to East Yorkshire this winter…

Ryan Kent

Hull are keen to sign the winger from Fenerbahce next month, according to a report by HullLive. The former Liverpool man made the move to Turkey in the summer but has struggled to make an impact in the Super Lig and could be handed a route back into the UK by the Tigers.

Sam Curtis

Rosenior’s side have been linked with a move for the St. Patrick’s Athletic defender in a report by 90min. However, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

Max Bird

HullLive claim Hull are still keen on signing Derby County midfielder Max Bird. They were rebuffed in their attempts to lure him away from Pride Park over the summer and ended up landing Tyler Morton instead.

Ali Al-Hamadi

TEAMtalk suggest the Tigers are admirers of the AFC Wimbledon hotshot along with Bristol City and Peterborough United. He has scored 14 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

The winger is due to become a free agent next June with his contract at Charlton Athletic up at the end of this term. Football Insider suggest Hull, Plymouth Argyle and Huddersfield Town want him.

Josh King

He has been linked with a switch to East Yorkshire from Fenerbahce, as per reporter Murat Zorlu (via BBO Sports). However, Rosenior has poured cold water on the speculation.