West Brom midfielder given green light to head out the exit door on loan

West Brom midfielder Matt Richards has joined Stourbridge on loan, as announced by their official club website.

West Brom have let the youngster head out the exit door on a temporary basis for the first time in his career so far to get some experience under his belt.

Richards, 19, will spend the next month with local Midlands non-league outfit Stourbridge to help boost his development over the festive period in the Southern League Premier Central and is due to return to the Hawthorns in late January.

The Baggies have confirmed the switch on their website and have also announced that defender Reece Hall link up with Hereford in the National League North under former Birmingham City defender Paul Caddis.

West Brom loan exit

Richards has been a regular for West Brom Under-21’s this season and has made nine appearances in Premier League 2 under Richard Beale. However, he will benefit more from playing senior football as opposed to with the development squad.

The prospect is highly-rated by the Baggies and has risen up through their academy ranks. He has been a regular at various youth levels and was handed a contract earlier this year running until the summer of 2025.

Richards temporarily leaves behind a West Brom side who are eyeing promotion to the Premier League in this campaign under Carlos Corberan. They are currently sat in the Championship play-offs alongside Leeds United, Southampton and Hull City.

The Baggies could only draw against Stoke City at home last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways this weekend as they prepare to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Corberan’s men are three points inside the top six and are 16 off the top two.