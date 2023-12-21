The 6 Hull City players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

As we enter the final six months of the 2023/24 season, clubs will be eyeing deals for new players in January and contract extensions for existing members of their squad.

Hull City will be no different, and with the Tigers occupying 6th position in the Championship table as things stand, January presents an opportunity for a squad reshuffle and to tie down players to new contracts.

Liam Rosenior’s side have six players out of contract at the end of the season, and we take a look at each of them.

The players out of contract in 2024

When fit Aaron Connolly has played, and so is one of the standout names on this list. The 23-year-old joined Hull City on loan at the end of last season and made his move permanent in the summer, signing a one-year deal. Now with six goals in 19 appearances, of which only eight have been starts, it looks likely he will be offered an extension in the coming months, especially considering the striker has spoken out about wanting to stay.

Adama Traore is another that Rosenior will likely want to remain at the MKM Stadium beyond the end of the season. He is a player that has been utilised in a number of positions and so is invaluable to the squad, not just for his quality but in the case of injuries or suspensions he is likely to be one of the names at the top of the list to fill in in most areas of the pitch.

First-choice right-back and club captain Lewie Coyle has been used often at left-back given the number of injury problems and so Cyrus Christie has deputised at right-back in his place. He has performed well and his experience has proved hugely beneficial for the Tigers. Christie’s contract is coming to an end in June, yet as reported by the Hull Daily Mail, the club do have an option to trigger a one-year extension clause.

The other three players nearing the end of their current deals are more on the peripheries of the first-team. Greg Docherty has made eight appearances from the bench this season and so there will be questions asked on whether he should or could be offered an extension. Similarly, Vaughn Covil and Matty Jacobs are out of contract in 2024 but are both yet to make a Championship appearance this term.