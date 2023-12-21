The 15 QPR players entering the final six months of their contracts in 2024

QPR have a relegation fight to prioritise but the R’s will also have one eye on player contracts as the New Year moves closer.

QPR might still sit in the Championship relegation zone but they’ve made impressive strides forward under Marti Cifuentes. The R’s are 22nd in the table, though they’re now only two points off safety following a four-game unbeaten run which was ended by resurging Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Said fight for survival will be the priority of Cifuentes and co, of course. However, there are a number of player contracts that need addressing.

The players out of contract

After previously struggling to find his best form, winger Chris Willock has become influential again under Cifuentes. He returned three goals and an assist in those three consecutive wins and has shown he can still have a key role in West London.

Midfielders Andre Dozzell and Sam Field have been regular starters this season, so you’d think QPR will want to hold onto them too. Regarding the latter, it could depend on potential interest in his services though amid previous links. Elijah Dixon-Bonner has found an increase in minutes too, and he looks like someone who could develop into an influential figure at Loftus Road.

The likes of captain Asmir Begovic, Jimmy Dunne and Osman Kakay all see their deals end in 2024. The trio have had tough times with QPR this season but they’ve remained fairly regularly involved, so decisions will have to be made there.

There are some players who look like likely candidates for exits in the New Year, be it in the winter or summer. Backup ‘keeper Jordan Archer, veteran Albert Adomah and academy graduate Stephen Duke-McKenna have all seen limited action and could find more minutes elsewhere.

Youngsters Charlie Kelman and Aaron Drewe will feel they have points to prove if they’re to earn QPR stays, while Irish starlet Sinclair Armstrong is one the club should be doing all they can to retain this season.

Current loanees Joe Walsh and Joe Gubbins might be in the same boat as Kelman and Drewe, though it remains to be seen how their situations pan out once their return from their Accrington Stanley stints.