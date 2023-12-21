The 12 Ipswich Town players entering the last six months of their contracts in January

Ipswich Town may be preparing for a busy summer, especially if they succeed in their push for promotion, and so the next six months will be vital in helping to shape their squad for the following season.

Ipswich Town will be eyeing deals in January as a means of maintaining their form and position in the league table. But it also presents an opportunity to enter into talks with those who are nearing the end of their current contracts.

The Tractor Boys have a whopping 12 players whose contracts are expiring in 2024, here we take a look at each of them.

The players out of contract in 2024

Ipswich Town hold options for extensions on four players who are currently in the final six months of their deals. Centre-back Axel Tuanzebe was signed in the summer after his release from Manchester United, agreeing a 1-year deal. He has been eased into the first-team of which injuries and lack of fitness have not helped his playing time. But they could well exercise the option to extend his stay at Portman Road in the months before the end of the season.

Similarly, Kieran McKenna’s side have options to extend the contracts of long-serving midfielder Luke Woolfenden, centre-back Cameron Burgess and goalkeeper Christian Walton for another year. The latter perhaps may be one they are less likely to consider given his lack of playing time this season, given he is behind Vaclav Hladky who is also in the final months of his deal. If Ipswich Town were to offer a new contract to a goalkeeper, Hladky would be the most likely.

In midfield, the Tractor Boys have a number of players approaching their contract expiry in 2024, with the talismanic captain Sam Morsy perhaps the highest profile player on the list. The club should make it a priority to tie down the Egypt international as soon as they can. Fellow signing from Middlesbrough Massimo Luongo has been fantastic in the middle of the park with Morsy and also is in his final six months, as are Lee Evans and Dominic Ball.

Kayden Jackson, Janoi Donacien and Sone Aluko have hardly featured this season and are 30, 29 and 34 years old respectively. They are on the peripheries of the squad currently and are perhaps less likely to be offered new deals.