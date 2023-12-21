‘Stuff of champions’ – Portsmouth vs Fleetwood Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Portsmouth vs Fleetwood Town prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Portsmouth have been on a fine run of form since suffering their first defeat of the League One campaign. Since that heavy loss to Blackpool, Pompey have won four league games in a row, all without conceding.

John Mousinho’s side’s imperious run combined with the dips in form of Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United has seen them open up a seven-point gap at the top of the table.

Fleetwood Town meanwhile have lost four league games in a row, leaving them 22nd and three points off safety.

It’s been a poor run for the Cod Army, who had looked to have taken some positive strides under Lee Johnson. This recent run has seen their efforts undone though, and they’ll be in for a real challenge here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“You can’t help but feel this only goes one way. Portsmouth have won four League One games in a row without conceding while Fleetwood Town have lost four in a row without scoring.

“Pompey’s place at the top of the pile is fully deserved. Given how previous promotion pushes have fallen away, there might have been concerns among some after that big defeat to Blackpool. However, their response since then really has been the stuff of champions.

“This should be another routine win for Mousinho and co.”

Portsmouth vs Fleetwood Town prediction: 2-0

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Harry Mail

“Portsmouth are flying and I can only see this one going one way. John Mousinho’s side have only lost once in the league so far this season.

“Fleetwood are in the relegation zone and are in a serious relegation battle as they look to avoid slipping into League Two under Lee Johnson.

“The hosts should have too much quality for the Cod Army and should be able to pick up another three points to boost their title hopes and give their fans an early Christmas present.”

Portsmouth vs Fleetwood Town prediction: 3-0