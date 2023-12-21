Striker pair wanted: Every player linked with Bristol City ahead of the January transfer window

Bristol City boss Liam Manning will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad in the January transfer window.

Bristol City lured him away from Oxford United following Nigel Pearson’s exit from Ashton Gate.

The Robins are currently sat in 14th position in the Championship table as they look to rise up the league.

Here is a look at players who have been linked with a move there this winter…

Kwame Poku

Bristol City have been linked with a swoop for the Peterborough United starlet, according to TEAMtalk. However, they aren’t the only club in the frame with West Brom, Stoke City, Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Millwall also mentioned.

Rodrigo Muniz

The Robins have been credited with an interest in the Fulham striker along with QPR, as per TEAMtalk. The Brazilian attacker spent time on loan at Middlesbrough in the second tier last term.

Cameron Brannagan

Manning knows the former Liverpool man well from managing him at Oxford and is said to be keen on reuniting with him next month, TEAMtalk claim again. He would give his old manager more competition and depth in midfield ahead of the remainder of this campaign.

Jordan Thomas

Football Insider report that the Robins have been alerted by the attacker’s form in the National League South for Bath City over recent times. He is apparently a wanted man, with the likes of Swansea City and Cardiff City also keeping tabs on his development.

Ali Al-Hamadi

TEAMtalk have done plenty of Bristol City stories recently and lastly report that they are admirers of AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi along with Peterborough United and Hull City. The 21-year-old has scored 13 goals this season.

Jake Wilson and Theo Jeremy

The Keynsham Town pair have been on trial with the Robins according to BristolLive. It remains to be seen whether they will be snapped up though at this stage.