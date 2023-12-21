Striker pair eyed: Every player linked with Watford ahead of the January transfer window

Watford have the chance to bolster their ranks in the upcoming January transfer window.

Watford have been in decent form in the Championship over recent times. They have lost once in their last five league games.

Valerien Ismael’s side are currently sat in 9th place in the table. The Hornets are only five points off the play-offs.

Here is a look at all the players who have been linked with a switch to Vicarage Road ahead of next month…

Borna Barisic

Football Scotland have claimed Watford are keen on the Croatia international left-back this winter from Rangers. However, Italian Serie A giants Roma have also been credited with an interest meaning there is likely to be strong competition for his signature if they are to win the race to get him.

Etienne Camara

Accoriding to Italian news outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the Hornets are eyeing a potential swoop for the Udinese man. He could be seen as someone to bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of the second-half of the season.

Camara, 20, left Huddersfield Town this past summer to move abroad. However, he is now being linked with a return to England already.

Alfredo Morelos

Ismael’s side have been mentioned as a potential suitor for the ex-Rangers striker, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old left Ibrox at the end of last term when his contract expired and was subsequently snapped up by Santos.

Mason Holgate

Football Insider report that Watford are eyeing a swoop for the Everton centre-back to strengthen their options at the back. However, Southampton and Middlesbrough are also believed to be in the frame to land him.

Last but not least, the Hornets want Hertha Berlin striker Derry Scherhant along with Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers. That’s according to Football Insider.