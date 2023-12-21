Southampton dealt hefty blow as 38-year-old coach departs for European club

Southampton set-piece coach Andreas Georgson has left the club to become manager of Norwegian club Lillestrom SK, it has been confirmed.

Southampton brought Russell Martin in as their new boss in the summer. In the weeks and months following his arrival, the former MK Dons and Swansea City boss set about forming his backroom team at St. Mary’s.

Among those to join was Swedish coach Georgson, who came in as set-piece coach. He’d previously held roles with Arsenal and Brentford alongside spells in his native with Malmo, where he held a number of roles including caretaker manager.

Now though, it has been confirmed that the 38-year-old has landed his first permanent job in the dugout. Southampton have announced the departure of Georgson, who heads back to Scandinavia to become manager of Lillestrom SK, who play their football in Norway’s first division.

His time at Southampton has been short but as a specialist coach on set-pieces, his exit will present a blow for Martin.

A blow for the Saints

Southampton are really finding their rhythm in the Championship under Martin. His backroom team will have played a key role in that and given Georgson’s experience as a coach, he was likely a helpful asset in other areas of coaching beyond just his specialty in set-piece scenarios.

His exit will come as a blow for Martin just a matter of months after bringing him in. However, the young manager will be hoping he and the club hierarchy’s good connections in the game can see them bring in an ample replacement sooner rather than later.

Failing that, someone within the club who already knows the manager’s expectations could come in as an in-house replacement. That would certainly be an easy option, but time will tell just how the situation develops.