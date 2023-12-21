‘Another huge win’ – Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday head into the game on the back of their 2-1 win at home to QPR last time out in the Championship. Anthony Musaba scored a last-gasp winner for the Owls.

The Yorkshire club are currently 23rd in the table. Danny Rohl’s side are six points from safety at the moment.

As for Cardiff City, they are 12th in the table and are six points off the top six. They were beaten 3-0 away at Hull City in their last outing and will be keen to bounce back at Hillsborough.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Sheffield Wednesday have given themselves a fighting chance of survival this season after their dismal start to the season. Danny Rohl has made a great impression since taking over from Xisco Munoz.

“He has brought the feel-good factor back to Hillsborough and they are carrying momentum now.

“Cardiff aren’t in the best form right now and have won once in their last five games now. They have lost their last two in a row and haven’t scored and I can see them losing again this weekend in South Yorkshire.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1

James Ray

“Cardiff City previously would have seen this as a great chance to pick up three points. However, the Bluebirds seem to be limping towards the New Year, while Sheffield Wednesday are playing the best football of their season so far.

“Given the low standard by Xisco, that might not seem like much of an achievement. That’s not the case though, with Rohl transforming the mood at Hillsborough despite the ongoing ownership problems.

“I can see their good form continuing at home to an out of form Cardiff too. This could be another huge win for Wednesday in their survival fight.”

Sheffield Wednesday vs Cardiff City prediction: 2-1