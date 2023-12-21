Serie A giants identify Leicester City 2021 signing as top winter transfer target

Leicester City’s loaned out midfielder Boubakary Soumare has emerged as a top target for Napoli, as per reports from Italy.

Leicester City saw a number of players move on in the summer transfer window following their drop to the Championship. Some left permanently while some moved on loans, with midfielder Soumare among those to head out on a temporary basis.

The Frenchman, who joined the Foxes from Lille LOSC in 2021, linked up with La Liga side Sevilla on a season-long deal. There, he has played 14 times across all competitions, including four times in a difficult Champions League run that yielded no wins for the Spanish outfit.

Now, as per reports in Italy, Soumare is drawing admiring glances from the Serie A.

As relayed by Sport Witness, long-standing Naples-based newspaper Il Mattino has said that Napoli are looking to add another defensive midfielder to their ranks for when Andre Zambo Anguissa heads to AFCON, and Soumare is at the top of their list of targets.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A change of scenery?

Soumare’s fate is in the hands of Leicester City. They will be able to decide whether to recall him or leave him in Spain with Sevilla, assuming there is a recall option in his deal. If there is, they could see Napoli’s interest as a chance to cash in on a player who has failed to impress since signing.

Hopes were high for Soumare after his arrival from Lille but in his 59 outings, he struggled to live up to expectations. At 24, there’s still plenty of time for him to maximise his potential, but time will tell if he does so with the Foxes or elsewhere.

It will be interesting to see how much movement there is on the transfer front at Leicester City this winter given their commanding position at the top of the Championship table.