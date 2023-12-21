Premier League trio eyed: Every player linked with Preston North End ahead of the January transfer window

Preston North End are currently sat in 9th place in the Championship table.

Preston North End are only four points off the play-offs. They have the chance to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window ahead of the second-half of the season.

Ryan Lowe’s side were beaten 5-1 at home by Watford last time out and will be keen to bounce back away at Swansea City on Friday night.

In the meantime, here is a look at the players who have been linked with a move to the Lilywhites next month…

Nathaniel Adjei

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Preston are keen on luring the defender over to England from Hammarby in Sweden. The 21-year-old, who is a Ghana Under-23 international, has caught the eye playing in the Allsvenskan and could be seen by Lowe as someone to strengthen his options at the back.

He moved to his current team in 2021 and has since broken into their first-team and they could face a battle to keep hold of him now.

Jarell Quansah

Nixon has also claimed on his Patreon page that the Lilywhites are admirers of Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah along with fellow second tier club Leicester City. The England youth international, who has been loaned out to Bristol Rovers in the past to get some experience, is highly-rated by the Reds and made 13 appearances in all competitions this term.

It may be hard to tempt him away from Anfield because he is getting plenty of action in their first-team at the moment.

Dan Gore

Lowe is interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder on loan, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News. The youngster joined the Red Devils from Burnley back in 2018.

He is being tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford and made his senior debut in September in a Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace.