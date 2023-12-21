‘Needs to happen quickly’ – Plymouth Argyle pundit makes demand over search for Steven Schumacher’s replacement

Plymouth Argyle pundit and former defender Hasney Aljofree has called on the Pilgrims to make a swift move for Steven Schumacher’s replacement.

Plymouth Argyle have been dealt a big blow with the loss of manager Schumacher to Championship rivals. It’s a position the Pilgrims have been in before, losing a highly-rated manager, but it’s an unwelcome one all the same.

Kevin Nancekivell will be leading the side on a caretaker basis while the search for a permanent replacement takes place. They’ll be determined to maintain some decent form in the absence of a full-time boss though as they look to stay 16th in the table.

Amid the blow of Schumacher’s exit, former Plymouth Argyle defender and BBC Radio Devon pundit Hasney Aljofree has delivered his verdict on the hunt for a new boss.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, the 45-year-old called on his former side to act quickly and bring in a new boss soon. He said:

“I think the club need to act pretty soon. Hopefully, Kevin and Neil get the three points on Saturday. It’s a great game for them two to be in charge of.

“Hopefully behind the scenes the club are doing everything they can though to look at what it is they want and act pretty quickly. Those two are good guys but they are not managers, they have not managed in the Championship before.

“It is an important time for the club with plenty of games in front of them and they need someone in place that is going to align to what the club likes and what they want, but also be able to bring in some different ideas maybe where they can apply their own philosophy and style of play. It needs to happen quickly if you are asking me.”

Plymouth Argyle’s search for a new boss

There have been a few instances with Plymouth Argyle’s second-tier rivals and across the EFL this season where clubs have gone through a change of manager and taken a long time to source a permanent replacement. It can show a carefulness behind the search for such an important figure but at the same time, such patience in searches for a new boss can have negative impacts.

It can lead to a lack of clarity over the club’s direction, anxiety among supporters and uncertainty for the players. Plymouth Argyle will have to avoid that as they bid to hold onto their second-tier status.

Plenty of names will likely be linked with the newly-vacant post but while the search goes on, the temporary team in charge of management will be aiming to maintain some good form in this hectic festive period.