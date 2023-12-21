Liverpool defender targeted: Every player linked with West Brom ahead of the January transfer window

West Brom are coming up to an important January transfer window, with some new faces hopefully arriving at The Hawthorns.

West Brom’s ongoing takeover talks will likely have a big role on the level of business done in the winter though. The Baggies sit 5th in the table after an impressive season to date and some new signings would aid Carlos Corberan and co in their bid for a rise from the Championship.

There have been links with some potential targets too as they look at the possibility of adding to their ranks.

With that said, here are the players linked with West Brom ahead of the transfer window…

Conor Bradley

TEAMtalk has claimed that Liverpool are ready to loan out right-back Bradley, and a host of Championship teams are keen. Leeds United and Middlesbrough were linked alongside the Baggies, as were Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Bradley could be a great option for Corberan but it could depend on the futures of loan man Pipa and veteran defender Martin Kelly.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz has had a tough time since joining Villareal and could be offered a route back to England this winter. West Brom, Leicester City and Southampton were said to be keen at the start of November along with Crystal Palace and Burnley.

Kwame Poku

Peterborough United attacker Poku has been lighting it up in League One, alerting West Brom and more to his talents.

The Ghanaian winger has eight goals and eight assists across all competitions this season but given Posh’s promotion ambitions, they certainly won’t be willing to let Poku go on the cheap if interest does arise.

Callum Styles

Last but not least of the players linked is Barnsley’s versatile Hungarian international Styles, who was mentioned in a TEAMtalk report. He’s previously starred at Championship level and would certainly be able to manage the step up from League One.