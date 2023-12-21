‘Out for revenge’ – Leeds United vs Ipswich Town prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leeds United v Ipswich Town predictions ahead of the Championship clash on Saturday.

Leeds United currently sit 3rd in their first year back in the Championship following their relegation last season. Daniel Farke’s side struggled early on but have since shown themselves as a side more than capable of earning an immediate promotion back to the top tier.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in their first year back in the Championship following their promotion from League One last season. Kieran McKenna has his side flying and in a strong position to make it two promotions in two years.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Leeds United have the home advantage and Elland Road won’t be an easy place for McKenna’s squad to visit this weekend. Leeds United will have to be disciplined and structured if they want to get anything from this game, and if they are, chances will come.

“Ipswich Town were the better side against Norwich City last time out, but a 2-2 draw does put doubt in my head coming into this one.

“This is a potentially season-defining game for both clubs and for the hosts it’s arguably a must win. I think there will be a winner and it will come down to which side is able to stay most focussed off the ball.”

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 0-1

James Ray

“After the showing we got at Portman Road when these two faced earlier in the season, I’m excited to see this game this weekend. Both teams have been fantastic since and look set to fight it out for a place in the Premier League.

“Ipswich have exceeded expectations but ultimately fell short against Leeds last time out. They’ll be out for revenge but at Elland Road, it might prove hard to come by.

“Leeds United possess the league’s most potent attack and I think they’ll be on their A-game here. That could see them scrape another exciting game between the two sides.”

Leeds United vs Ipswich Town prediction: 3-2