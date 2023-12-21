Leeds United open to interest in out-of-favour pair this January, Phil Hay says

Leeds United are ‘very open’ to interest in Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde ahead of the January transfer window, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said.

Leeds United’s 2023/24 campaign has been a strong one to date. The January transfer window presents them with a great chance to add some new faces to the ranks, hopefully further bolstering their bid to make an immediate rise from the Championship.

At the same time though, there are some who could benefit from moves away. Those who haven’t tasted much action under Daniel Farke will see January as a great opportunity to head elsewhere for more minutes, two of those players being youngsters Bate and Hjelde.

Midfielder Bate has made only one senior appearance, with his only starts coming with the U21s. Hjelde meanwhile has had injury problems but has still been limited to just three outings.

Now, with January on the horizon, trusted reporter Phil Hay has written for The Athletic that Leeds United are ‘very open’ to interest in the Bate and Hjelde. The former sees his deal expire at the end of this season, while the latter is under contract until 2025.

Best for all?

While both promising players, it does look as though neither Bate or Hjelde will have a place in Farke’s Leeds United plans going forward. And, as talents with their best years ahead of them, they will benefit from playing week in, week out.

The opportunity to do so away from Elland Road looks set to arise this winter, it just remains to be seen who shows interest and where the players end up.

Bate, formerly of Chelsea, has played only five times for the Whites’ first-team but he could be seen as a good signing for a League One club after impressing in a stint with Oxford United last season. Hjelde meanwhile has played eight times for Leeds, also spending a spell on loan with Rotherham United over the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Leeds United sit 3rd in the Championship table as it stands and face promotion rivals Ipswich Town this weekend.